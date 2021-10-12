Stride (LRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

A number of research firms have commented on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

