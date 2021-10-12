Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FITB stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.46.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

