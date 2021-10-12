Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on the stock.

RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,736.80 ($22.69) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.25. The stock has a market cap of £134.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,745.40 ($22.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total value of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

