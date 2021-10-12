Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €300.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.36 ($316.89).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €190.82 ($224.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

