Volex’s (VLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.
VLX opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.45) on Friday. Volex has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 373.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £662.65 million and a P/E ratio of 23.86.
About Volex
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.