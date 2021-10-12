Volex’s (VLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

VLX opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.45) on Friday. Volex has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 373.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £662.65 million and a P/E ratio of 23.86.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

