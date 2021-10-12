Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €178.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €146.25 ($172.06) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €144.71 and a 200-day moving average of €143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

