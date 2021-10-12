Raymond James Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.90.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

