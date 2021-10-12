Truist Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $86.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by Truist from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

