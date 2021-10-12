Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $207.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of FSV opened at $183.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 26.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

