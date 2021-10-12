Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £145.76 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Mike Powell bought 8 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,822 ($23.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.76 ($190.44).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,768 ($23.10) on Tuesday. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,957.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,278.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

