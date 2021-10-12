Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 325.90 ($4.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 352.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.34. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

