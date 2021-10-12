The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Purchases 1,679,743 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 1,679,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,511,768.70 ($1,975,135.48).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 10,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($12,150.51).

On Friday, August 13th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £23,250 ($30,376.27).

Shares of QRT stock opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.08. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14. The company has a market cap of £38.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

