Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,653% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 170,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STWO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

