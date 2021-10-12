Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock opened at $377.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.88. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,180 shares of company stock valued at $74,923,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.