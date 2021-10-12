Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.23.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

