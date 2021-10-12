Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.02. 24,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,578,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

