Oxus Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Oxus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXUSU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 13th. Oxus Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Oxus Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OXUSU stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Oxus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

