Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 73,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 868,571 shares.The stock last traded at $35.64 and had previously closed at $35.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Danske lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

