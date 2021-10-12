Karat Packaging Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 12th

Karat Packaging’s (NASDAQ:KRT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. Karat Packaging had issued 3,950,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $63,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.
Shares of KRT stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $8,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $8,420,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $652,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
