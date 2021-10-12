Karat Packaging Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 12th

Karat Packaging’s (NASDAQ:KRT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. Karat Packaging had issued 3,950,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $63,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $8,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $8,420,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $652,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

