Moelis & Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:MC opened at $67.23 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

