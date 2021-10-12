Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Organon & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

OGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.21 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

