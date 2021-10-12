Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saipem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SAPMF opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

