Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.45.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

RGA stock opened at $118.05 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

