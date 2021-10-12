Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.43.

Shares of PPG opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.62. PPG Industries has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.