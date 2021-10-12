PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

