TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TIMB opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $831.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 289.5% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TIM by 707.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 217,187.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 540,796 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the second quarter worth about $3,925,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

