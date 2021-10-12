Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 96,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

