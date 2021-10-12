Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

BNTGY opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.43.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

