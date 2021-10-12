Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.07 and the highest is $6.29. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $6.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.78. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $220,608,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $19,417,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

