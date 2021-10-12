Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PM opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

