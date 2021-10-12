Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DPZ opened at $479.48 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.22.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

