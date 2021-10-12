EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 39 by Analysts at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £475.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.78. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

