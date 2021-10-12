AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 target price on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

SKFRY opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

