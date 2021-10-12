Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €83.00 ($97.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €82.66 ($97.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.07 and its 200 day moving average is €74.50.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

