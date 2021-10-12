HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Down 11.9%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) shares traded down 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. 457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

