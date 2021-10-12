Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Trading Down 4.3%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $200.00. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.60.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

