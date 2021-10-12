Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Hold

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,785. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 78.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

