VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Trading Up 6.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 165,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,074,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VirTra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VirTra by 235.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.