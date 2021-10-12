Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 51,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 483,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.