Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Down 0.9%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 7,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.