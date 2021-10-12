Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 2.4%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 63,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 167,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

