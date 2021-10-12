Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading Down 7.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 5,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 1,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.