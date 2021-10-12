Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 0.4%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.57. 180,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 397,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOGO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.34. The stock has a market cap of C$391.99 million and a P/E ratio of 57.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

