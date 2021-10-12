Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 43,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 49,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a market cap of C$78.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,257.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

