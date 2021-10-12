Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Up 0.8%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.