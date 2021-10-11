VIG Price Tops $0.0010 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $866,683.93 and $565.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,418,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

