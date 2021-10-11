Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.56 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $18.56 million and $102,313.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00125187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.99 or 0.99360093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.04 or 0.06088266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

