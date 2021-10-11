Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 512,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,095. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillman Solutions stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

