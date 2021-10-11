$88.67 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $88.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.81 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $96.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $365.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $360.22 million, with estimates ranging from $351.60 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 88,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.