CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Hits $0.0006

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 91.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 115.6% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $920,075.11 and approximately $11.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00306736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

